STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman in 'The Flash' movie

Keaton first starred in the title role of 1989's 'Batman.' He then later reprised the role in the second installment of the film in 1992.

Published: 23rd June 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Keaton. ( File photo |AP)

Michael Keaton. ( File photo |AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Michael Keaton, who starred in Tim Burton-directed Batman films, is currently in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros' upcoming DC film 'The Flash.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller might play the role of Barry Allen or the Flash in the Andy Muschietti directorial.

As per the sources of the outlet, the role that is being envisioned for Keaton will be of a mentor or a guide similar to the role of Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel universe.

Keaton first starred in the title role of 1989's 'Batman.' He then later reprised the role in the second installment of the film in 1992.

According to The Hollywood Reporter 'Flash' is eyeing a London start in spring 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Keaton Batman The Flash Ezra Miller Andy Muschietti Warner Bros
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp