Nicholas Hoult not interested in nude scenes anymore

According to Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult, hiring an intimacy co-ordinator on projects helps a lot.

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicholas Hoult does not want to shoot nude scenes anymore.

In an interview with GQ Hype magazine, Nichlos, who stripped on camera for the first time when he was just 17 in the TV show "Skins", spoke about an awkward encounter with a Shetland pony while shooting "True History Of The Kelly Gang", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'This pony just got lured in here with a carrot. I'm sitting here naked. It's looking at me like I'm a tasty snack.' I froze... I'd like to stop having to get naked at work."

According to Nicholas, hiring an intimacy co-ordinator on projects helps a lot.

Sharing his experience of working on the comedy drama series, "The Great", Nicholas said: "We had a few intimacy co-ordinators who would come along and help out with that, which is a great thing. This is the first job I've had that on and it's a very positive change in the industry. It's almost like having a stunt co-ordinator."

"They make sure everyone is comfortable in terms of what's happening and agreements of what can happen, but also choreograph it in a way that makes sense for the story and what it is you're trying to tell."

Stripping for "Skins" was much more uncomfortable and "terrifying" for him.

He said: "Back then you're a kid doing a job, and I'd done it for a long time at that point, but it's also a weird position to be put in.

"Not that they were bad experiences or anything... It comes much more from, 'Just get this done as quickly as possible so I can be comfortable again and carry on with the part of acting I like.' A lot of acting is pretty terrifying."

