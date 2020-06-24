STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amanda Seyfried wishes to do another Mama Mia! film 

Amanda Seyfried is worried that there might not be enough new musical material to use even if they lock a good script, and cast members returned.

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Amanda Seyfried says she is optimistic about returning for a third Mama Mia! film. She was part of the 2008 release, Mama Mia!, and its 2018 sequel, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.

Seyfried said that she would do a third film ‘in a heartbeat’ in an interview with Collider. “Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” she said. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia? So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3,” she added.

She is worried that there might not be enough new musical material to use even if they lock a good script, and cast members returned.

‘I’ll tell you what -- I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. We’d have to use Super Trooper again and we’d have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way,” she said.

Seyfried feels Mama Mia! Here We Go Again was a success with critics when the original film only received mixed reviews.

“Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything,” she explained.

