Demi Moore, Craig Robinson board pandemic-set thriller 'Songbird'

Bay, known for big-budget actioners like the "Transformers" series and "6 Underground", is co-producing the film with Adam Goodman.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Demi Moore

Demi Moore (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

.LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Craig Robinson are set to feature in Michael Bay's next production, the pandemic-themed thriller "Songbird".

Actors Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also part of the first round of casting for the Los Angeles-based project, one of the first films to begin production since the coronavirus-led shutdown.

"Songbird" will be directed by Adam Mason of "Into The Dark" fame, who wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

The film is set two years in the future, where the pandemic persists.

"Lockdowns have been rolled back and then reinstated and it becomes even more serious as the virus continues to mutate.

There is governmental conspiracy and paranoia and how it impacts the cast of characters who remain in lockdown," read the synopsis.

The film follows an essential worker who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city.

Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend is locked within her home, and the couple has no ability to physically be together.

To be with the one he loves, the protagonist must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, led by a matriarch (Moore) who will leave no stone unturned to protect her family and maintain her way of life.

It was previously reported that there will never be people in room together on the film's sets and social distancing rules will be carefully followed.

Scenes will be shot after crew has come in to prepare the shots, and there won't be any scenes where actors engage fact to face.

