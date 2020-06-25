STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M Night Shyamalan’s next project for Universal to be out in July 2021

M Night Shyamalan’s yet-to-be-titled thriller will be released in theatres on July 23, 2021, Universal Studios has announced.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan (File | AP)

By Express News Service

According to reports, the film was originally scheduled to hit the screens on February 26, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director. Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project. The cast includes the likes of Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff,  Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

The film is part of the director’s two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019. Universal released three of Shyamalan’s previous films, Glass (2019), Split (2017), and The Visit (2015), all of which were box office hits.

