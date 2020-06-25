STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Yahoo launches global podcast series on children's short stories

The 14-part series will go on till August 3, with new episodes airing every Monday and Thursday. You can listen in on all podcast platforms and visit the official series pages on yahoo.com.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, Switzerland

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, Switzerland. (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

Yahoo, a part of Verizon Media, and The GEANCO Foundation have launched STOR14S, a new global podcast featuring children’s short stories narrated by a renowned cast of leading actors and influencers.

The podcast aims to take families on an adventure that transports them out of their homes to exciting, new places. The 14-part series will go on till August 3, with new episodes airing every Monday and Thursday. You can listen in on all podcast platforms and visit the official series pages on yahoo.com.

STOR14S will feature GEANCO ambassadors Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and David Oyelowo (Selma), and more, as they narrate short stories and help raise money for the foundation’s coronavirus relief and emergency aid.

"Focusing on our mental health has never been more urgent, and we hope 'STOR14S' will inspire families during this very difficult time," said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan. 

"We are committed to continue to use our platform to drive change, bring stories that should be told to life and amplify awareness for voices and organisations like GEANCO, and their efforts that are making a true difference in people’s lives."

The stories were selected through a Yahoo writing competition for the public that was held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The winning entries will take listeners on journeys through secret tunnels, mysterious bookshops and fictional African empires, providing light relief and entertainment during a very challenging time for families," adds Gowrappan.

The podcast is downloadable from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other podcasters, and distributed by Acast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The GEANCO Foundation Yahoo STOR14S Childrens short stories
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Boys use a bamboo raft to move across the flooded Baghmari village near Kaziranga in Nagaon district of Assam | PTI
Assam Floods worsen: Over 16 lakh evacuated, Kaziranga National Park submerged under water
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Delhi witnesses significant dip in COVID-19 positivity rate from 23.80% to 11.39% in last 10 days
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp