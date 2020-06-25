Yahoo launches global podcast series on children's short stories

By Express News Service

Yahoo, a part of Verizon Media, and The GEANCO Foundation have launched STOR14S, a new global podcast featuring children’s short stories narrated by a renowned cast of leading actors and influencers.

The podcast aims to take families on an adventure that transports them out of their homes to exciting, new places. The 14-part series will go on till August 3, with new episodes airing every Monday and Thursday. You can listen in on all podcast platforms and visit the official series pages on yahoo.com.

STOR14S will feature GEANCO ambassadors Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and David Oyelowo (Selma), and more, as they narrate short stories and help raise money for the foundation’s coronavirus relief and emergency aid.

"Focusing on our mental health has never been more urgent, and we hope 'STOR14S' will inspire families during this very difficult time," said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan.

"We are committed to continue to use our platform to drive change, bring stories that should be told to life and amplify awareness for voices and organisations like GEANCO, and their efforts that are making a true difference in people’s lives."

The stories were selected through a Yahoo writing competition for the public that was held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The winning entries will take listeners on journeys through secret tunnels, mysterious bookshops and fictional African empires, providing light relief and entertainment during a very challenging time for families," adds Gowrappan.

The podcast is downloadable from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other podcasters, and distributed by Acast.