Beyonce to be felicitated with Humanitarian Award at 'BET Awards 2020'

Published: 26th June 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popstar Beyonce will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th edition of the 'BET Awards'.

The American award show, which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to to celebrate African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

Beyonce, 38, is being honoured for her longstanding philanthropic work, including her recent COVID-19 relief efforts, a statement posted on the official website of the awards read.

The singer had teamed up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative encouraging residents in her hometown of Houston and other Black and brown communities, who are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, to know their status.

She has also donated to support organisations on the ground helping to meet basic health and mental needs in vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.

Special tributes are planned for the late Kobe Bryant and music icon Little Richard at this year's virtual ceremony, which will be held on June 28.

Lil' Wayne will give tribute to basketball legend Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on January 26 along with his daughter and seven others.

Little Richard, who died of bone cancer on May 9 at the age 87, will be honoured by Wayne Brady.

Additionally, Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice will be recognised as 2020 Shine A Light honourees.

French anti-racist activist Assa Traore has been named BET International's Global Good Recipient.

The 2020 award ceremony will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, Summer Walker, Usher and others.

