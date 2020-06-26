Henry Cavill on Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League'

By Express News Service

In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Henry Cavill shared with Patrick Stewart his thoughts on Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. The actor, who played Superman in Justice League, said every filmmaker’s true vision must be made available for the whole world.

“I’m just really happy that Zack got to realise his vision,” Cavill shared. “I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Justice League didn’t turn out the way Snyder intended as he had to leave the production midway due to a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the remaining portions.

“With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received,” Cavill continued. “And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut.

And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”The Snyder cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

The Watchmen director recently revealed a small clip of Darkseid, confirming the character’s appearance in the new version.