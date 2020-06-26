STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Henry Cavill on Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League'

In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Henry Cavill shared with Patrick Stewart his thoughts on Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill

By Express News Service

In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Henry Cavill shared with Patrick Stewart his thoughts on Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. The actor, who played Superman in Justice League, said every filmmaker’s true vision must be made available for the whole world.

“I’m just really happy that Zack got to realise his vision,” Cavill shared. “I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Justice League didn’t turn out the way Snyder intended as he had to leave the production midway due to a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the remaining portions. 

“With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received,” Cavill continued. “And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut.

And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”The Snyder cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

The Watchmen director recently revealed a small clip of Darkseid, confirming the character’s appearance in the new version.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice League Zack Snyder Henry Cavill
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp