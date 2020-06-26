Rosamund Pike, Ruth Wilson in talks for 'Greatest Days'

By Express News Service

Actors Ruth Wilson, Rosamund Pike, and Cush Jumbo are in negotiations to star in the film adaptation of the stage musical, The Band.Titled Greatest Days, the feature has been described as a music-driven project about the English boy band Take That.

The film, which will be directed by Coky Giedroyc from a script by Tim Firth, will be introduced to potential buyers by Sierra/Affinity during the Cannes virtual market.

The story focuses on five schoolgirls who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favourite boy band.Twenty-five years later when their lives have changed in a myriad of ways, they reunite to reminisce about their past and discover their future.

The project has been developed with the support of Universal Music Group and will feature a number of Take That songs, including Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Relight My Fire, and Could It Be Magic.

The English pop band, formed in Manchester in 1989, currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen. Singers Robbie Williams and Jason Orange were part of its original line-up.

Danny Perkins and Kate Solomon will produce through their Elysian Film Group banner alongside Damian Jones and his DJ Films.