Elizabeth Banks joins 'Magical School Bus' live-action movie

Elizabeth Banks will be playing the role of the adventurous teacher Ms Frizzle in Universal Picture’s film adaptation of Scholastic book series Magical School Bus. Magical School Bus, created by Joanna Cole, is about the engrossing adventures of Ms Frizzle with her students on a yellow bus, which transforms into different vehicles.

Variety quoted Scholastic Entertainment’s president and chief strategy officer, Iole Lucchese as saying, “We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day.”

Apart from playing the lead role, the actor-director will also be producing the film along with Universal Pictures. The actress is also directing the film Invisible Woman for the production house, which earlier distributed her film Pitch Perfect 2.