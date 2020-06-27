STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release of Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' pushed back again due to COVID-19

Filmmaker Derrick Borte, who directed 'American Thriller', has directed the flick and has been scripted by Carl Ellsworth.

Actor Russell Crowe

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Makers of the Thriller movie "Unhinged", starring Russell Crowe, have once again pushed back its release to July 31.

The road-rage thriller was initially slated to hit the theatres in September, which then have been brought forward to July 1, then to July 10, making the thriller likely to be the first movie to be released during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Apart from Crowe, the movie also stars actors Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Lisa Ellzey who has made films like 'Warrior', 'Kingdom of Heaven' has produced the road-rage thriller.

'Unhinged' takes an ordinary incident and takes it to its most horrifying outcome. It tells the story of a mother who depends on the wrong guy at the wrong time. 

