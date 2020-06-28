STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rob Benedict to guest star in fifth season of 'Lucifer'

Published: 28th June 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rob Benedict, best known for starring in dark fantasy drama "Supernatural" as God, is set to feature in a guest role in the fifth chapter of "Lucifer". The first part of the 16 episode-season of the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will debut on August 21, Netflix recently announced.

According to TVLine, Benedict will play Vincent Le Mec, "a hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles - and into the crosshairs of Lucifer, Chloe (Lauren German) and the LAPD".

Benedict will feature in the 15th episode of the season. His part was filmed just before the coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt. The news of the premiere date comes almost a month after it was reported that Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character for the sixth and final season.

Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed new deals for another season. "Lucifer" also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

