Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award

Ivy won the award on Sunday for the track from Beyonce's "The Lion King: The Gift" album that also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn

Published: 29th June 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 03:33 PM

Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson with the singer and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Beyonce Knowles eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song, "Brown skin girl".

Ivy won the award on Sunday for the track from Beyonce's "The Lion King: The Gift" album that also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn, reports etonline.com.

The mother-daughter duo got the accolade over "Underdog" by Alicia Keys; "Melanin" by Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La; "I Choose" by Layton Greene; "Tempo" by Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott; and "Afeni" by Rapsody feat. PJ Morton.

The award was announced by Erica Ash, host of the BET Awards pre-show, who said that "the songs in this category are as inspiring as they are empowering. Their themes speak to the bet Her audience -- plus they made us bop a little bit too".

Beyonce also received the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the 2020 BET Awards gala, which was produced remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to dedicate the award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there, inspiring me and marching and fighting for change," said the 38-year-old while accepting the award, adding: "Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain."

