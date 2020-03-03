Ben Stiller to be part of Fast And Furious 9?

By Express News Service

Fast and Furious 9 (aka) F9 is slated to be released this May, which means the film has hardly four months to hit the screens worldwide.

However, a new rumour has surfaced online, which claims that Ben Stiller, known for movies like Zoolander and Night At The Museum, would be joining the stellar cast.



There is no additional information about the role Ben would be playing the most popular Hollywood franchise in the world.

F9 already has many heavy weights as part of its cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster.



In addition to these actors, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has also joined the cast this time.

