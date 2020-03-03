Home Entertainment English

Fans excited as Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' to release two days early

'Maverick' will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Top Gun: Maverick official poster.

Top Gun: Maverick official poster. ( Photo | Tom Cruise Twitter )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Top Gun: Maverick", starring Tom Cruise, is set to hit the screens on June 24, two days before its scheduled release.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures made the announcement Monday.

The new film, a follow-up to Tony Scott's 1986 action-drama "Top Gun" that shot Cruise to fame, will see the Hollywood action star reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

"Maverick" will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

"Whiplash" star Miles Teller will play the son of Goose, Maverick's co-pilot (played by Anthony Edwards in the original), who's his new protege.

Val Kilmer will also reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the sequel.

Directed by "Oblivion" fame Joseph Kosinski, the sequel is penned by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer.

The ensemble cast also features Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will back the movie with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

It will be distributed exclusively in India by Viacom18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hollywood Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise Paramount Pictures Top Gun
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp