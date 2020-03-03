Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her Oscar snub

Despite the disappointing Oscar results, Lopez earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

Singer-actor and dancer Jennifer Lopez. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie Hustlers. The actress opened up on her snub at this year’s Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey.

“I was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it. There were so many articles. I got so many good notices—more than ever in my career—and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy’.

I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown,” she said.

Many expected the Hustlers star to have her name called out during this year’s nominations for supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list. Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) made the cut instead, with Dern taking home the award.

“Most of my team has been with me for years—20, 25 years—and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit,” she said.

“You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it,” she said, adding: “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

