'The Invisible Man' director Leigh Whannell wishes to reboot Dracula

In a recent interview, Leigh Whannel revealed the reason behind why he would choose Dracula for a reboot.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Still from The Invisible Man.

By Express News Service

The Invisible Man, starring Elisabet Moss, has turned out to be a successful outing, which has gotten predominantly positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

The director of the film, Leigh Whannell, who is known for co-creating the Saw franchise and directing Insidious 3 and Upgrade, has revealed that he would like to make a modern reboot of Dracula. 

In a recent interview, Leigh Whannel revealed the reason behind why he would choose Dracula for a reboot.

He was quoted as saying, “I think I would try to get at the essence of what makes Dracula scary, which is, to me… is his lack of mercy. He needs to drink blood. What parallels in life can you think of that equate to someone without mercy. It’s a psychopath, right?”

He also added, “I would take the character right back to that and be like, I’m going to make the psychopath version of this. The person who just doesn’t give an f***. Maybe he drinks blood but beyond that, there’s no capes, there’s no lightning, there’s no fog, no wolves. It’s just a psychopath who drinks blood.”

However, Leigh Whannell has not stated that he is working on any reboot of Dracula currently. However, given the impressive success of The Invisible Man, it looks like Leigh has a good chance at rebooting the classic monster. 
 

