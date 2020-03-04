Amalgamating of style and substance

By Express News Service

DLF Emporio, India’s luxury destination successfully concluded the fourth edition of their exclusive men’s fashion show. The lavish extravaganza presented a confluence of International and Indian luxury menswear brands’ Spring/Summer trends to an eclectic audience.



The city’s glitterati was in full attendance and witnessed the uber-cool luxury brands showcasing the best of menswear across both national and international designers.

The night ended on a high, as city’s leading CEO’s and corporate thought leaders joined the male models in walking the ramp, exhibiting the latest trends of the season.



The exclusive showcase witnessed participation from leading International and Indian luxury brands housed at DLF Emporio. For a decade now, DLF Emporio has been dominating the luxury retail segment in India with a mix of the most eminent and prolific International and Indian fashion brands.



L’Homme is an ode to men’s fashion and celebrates the unique sensibilities of dapper styling, from across the globe. Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF commented, “L’Homme Luxury is a celebration and tribute to men who are moving beyond their comfort zones, experimenting much more and shedding inhibitions about dressing.

We at DLF Emporio are privileged to house and work with brand partners who share our vision for ensuring that men’s fashion takes center stage in the fast-changing fashion landscape.”



Commenting on another successful year of L’Homme, Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice President, DLF Luxury Retail and Hospitality said, “Men’s style has continued to evolve over the years.



Our research shows that even though men may frequent retail stores less than women, it is them who are the bigger spenders, therefore, contrary to popular belief, our big-ticket shoppers continue to be the male brigade.

Rather than being dominated by seasons, it is safe to say that today’s modern gentleman is looking to adopt fashion as a way of life and is more driven by the look good, feel-good factor.



With L’Homme we hope to bridge the gap between fast fashion and classic couture for men; providing a fine balance between sophistication and comfort.”



Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Gaurav Gupta, Centre Head, DLF Emporio and The Chanakya said, “Men today, don’t want to choose between dressing sharply and dressing casually. They want the best of both worlds. Be it Indian couture, suave formals or dapper casuals, we are privileged to be the one-stop destination to offer luxury choices to all our patrons. Our annual showcase at DLF Emporio elevates this luxury factor and embraces the playful side of fashion.”

Superlative display of modern luxury



The showcase continued over the weekend with a superlative display of modern and contemporary Indian Art by Gallery Splash, exotic cars by Mercedes, BMW, MINI Cooper, Porsche and Land Rover and an experience zone by American Express