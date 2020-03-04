Home Entertainment English

Daniel Radcliffe 'not interested' to return as Harry Potter in upcoming film series

Daniel Radcliffe played the role in the other seven parts that ended with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2. 

Published: 04th March 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:13 AM

Actor Daniel Radcliffe.

By Express News Service

At age 11, the English actor Daniel Radcliffe acted in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone and became ‘the boy who lived’, a beloved boy of millions across the world. He played the role in the other seven parts that ended with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011). 

After the tremendous success of the series, Radcliffe found it difficult to break away from the Harry Potter mold, and currently, he has taken to act in independent films to bring out a variety of performances. 

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old actor was asked if he would return as Harry Potter in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them film series - a prequel series to Harry Potter. Radcliffe stated that he doesn’t have any such plans currently.

He was quoted as saying, “They’re doing just fine without us.” However, he also didn’t rule out the possibility of him returning to the fantasy world. The actor will next be seen in Escape From Pretoria, directed by Francis Annan.

