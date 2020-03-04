Home Entertainment English

Mark Ruffalo might appear in She-Hulk series

The character that was created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema first appeared in February 1980.

Hollywood acctor Mark Ruffalo. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, known for playing Hulk (Bruce Banner) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that he is in “tentative talks” to reprise his role in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

According to reports. the actor stated the possibilities of the popular Marvel character’s appearance in the Disney+ series, when he addressed the audience at the C2E2 convention in Chicago.

It is yet to be seen what storyline from her life the show will explore and how Ruffalo would be involved in the series.

With Emmy-winning Jessica Gao leading the writing team, the series is slated to get a release in 2022. 

