Band Alexis Kings’ first-ever tour of India

NEW DELHI: Iconic live music destination, Hard Rock Cafe India is bracing to host the renowned British rock band Alexis Kings at its outlets, with their first-ever tour in India. The band, consisting of Brendan Aherne (vocals), Sam Privett (lead guitar) and Fabio Bocca (drums) are all set to enchant patrons with some of their finest numbers.



With their unique sound, unparalleled energies, and electric showmanship through classic British rock and roll, they already have a massive fan-base across the world, including India and are known especially for their influence on music and pop culture. Loyalists can thus be rest assured of an unforgettable night, brimming with a fusion of melodious Rock, Country, Soul, Hip-hop and Funk elements.

Alexis Kings are official brand ambassadors of a noble initiative by the Wells on Wheels foundation. The initiative is aimed at relieving women in rural villages across India namely the village Vani which the band is associated with.



These women walk miles every day, carrying water in heavy vessels on their head for survival of physical ailments, by offering a rolling solution – a drum with handles that can be rolled on the ground with ease.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Mahtani, Co-founder and Executive Director, JSM Corporation said, “We are honoured and ecstatic to host this British rock and roll sensation at Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India. As a brand that has always promoted the celebration of great music, irrespective of the genre, we are lucky to be witnessing a fusion of catchy hooks and melodies, courtesy Alexis Kings. We look forward to a spellbinding showmanship of the band.”



Brendan Aherne, of Alexis Kings, says, “We are honoured to be coming to play a tour with Hard Rock Cafe in India, such a prestigious venue and such a beautiful country. We are excited about our next album video shoot in Mumbai too, and hope to do a lot of work with Wells on Wheels to support local causes. We are going to put on amazing show and can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Tour details



March 11: Bengaluru Whitefield

March 13: Gurugram

March 14: Mumbai

March 15: Hyderabad

Tickets available on bookmyshow.com