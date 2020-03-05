Home Entertainment English

Band Alexis Kings’ first-ever tour of India

Iconic live music destination, Hard Rock Cafe India is bracing to host the renowned British rock band Alexis Kings at its outlets, with their first ever tour in India. 

Published: 05th March 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Alexis Kings are official brand ambassadors of a noble initiative by the Wells on Wheels foundation.

Alexis Kings are official brand ambassadors of a noble initiative by the Wells on Wheels foundation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Iconic live music destination, Hard Rock Cafe India is bracing to host the renowned British rock band Alexis Kings at its outlets, with their first-ever tour in India. The band, consisting of Brendan Aherne (vocals), Sam Privett (lead guitar) and Fabio Bocca (drums) are all set to enchant patrons with some of their finest numbers.

With their unique sound, unparalleled energies, and electric showmanship through classic British rock and roll, they already have a massive fan-base across the world, including India and are known especially for their influence on music and pop culture. Loyalists can thus be rest assured of an unforgettable night, brimming with a fusion of melodious Rock, Country, Soul, Hip-hop and Funk elements. 

Alexis Kings are official brand ambassadors of a noble initiative by the Wells on Wheels foundation. The initiative is aimed at relieving women in rural villages across India namely the village Vani which the band is associated with.

These women walk miles every day, carrying water in heavy vessels on their head for survival of physical ailments, by offering a rolling solution – a drum with handles that can be rolled on the ground with ease. 

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Mahtani, Co-founder and Executive Director, JSM Corporation said, “We are honoured and ecstatic to host this British rock and roll sensation at Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India. As a brand that has always promoted the celebration of great music, irrespective of the genre, we are lucky to be witnessing a fusion of catchy hooks and melodies, courtesy Alexis Kings. We look forward to a spellbinding showmanship of the band.”

Brendan Aherne, of Alexis Kings, says, “We are honoured to be coming to play a tour with Hard Rock Cafe in India, such a prestigious venue and such a beautiful country. We are excited about our next album video shoot in Mumbai too, and hope to do a lot of work with Wells on Wheels to support local causes. We are going to put on amazing show and can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Tour details

March 11:  Bengaluru Whitefield
March 13: Gurugram
March 14: Mumbai
March 15: Hyderabad
Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alexis Kings Hard Rock Cafe
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp