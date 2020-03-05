Brad Pitt made Jennifer Aniston say ‘yes’ to Friends reunion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt was the reason behind her decision to agree to Friends reunion. Hollywood star Brad Pitt reportedly made the much-awaited Friends reunion possible by encouraging his ex-wife, and one of the show’s lead actresses, Jennifer Aniston to say “yes” to it.



Aniston is believed to have taken advice from Pitt after being reluctant to return alongside her Friends co-stars, say reports.

Pitt reportedly met Aniston on her birthday last year and she sought his advice on the matter. He encouraged the idea and said it would honor their success as fans still hold the show in high regard.



Pitt, who once had a cameo in the popular sitcom, had apparently advised her that it was the right time for her to agree and urged her to say ‘yes’ when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

The show’s actors - Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry - who are rumoured to take home 2 million pounds (Rs 18,75,75,107.38 approximately) each for their appearance, confirmed a comeback on February 21.



They will be coming together for an untitled, unscripted reunion special that will celebrate the series, which ran from September 1994 to

May 2004.