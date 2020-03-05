Home Entertainment English

'Chris Pratt, Tom Holland were a blessing for Onward': Pixar animator Tarun Lak

Tarun Lak, is India-based animator from Pixar, who has worked on the company’s latest film Onward.

Published: 05th March 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Pixar film Onward.

Still from Pixar film Onward.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

It is always fun to see our favourite stars join hands for new projects. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who play Star-Lord and Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have turned voice actors for the upcoming Pixar film, Onward. The film, which is set in a suburban magical world, revolves around two elf brothers (voiced by Pratt and Holland), who cast a spell, and end up reviving the lower half of their dead father. They are left with less than 24 hours to get the missing half of the body. Tarun Lak, the India-based animator from Pixar, who has worked on the project, describes it as a film for everyone. “I am pretty sure that everyone will enjoy the film, regardless of their age.

Tarun Lak

It is the kind of film that can’t be restricted to a particular set of viewers. While the fantasy world and humour allure the kids and teens, the adults will love the emotions in it.  Onward, in that sense, is a complete family film,” he says. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are known for being expressive both on and off-screen. Did that come in handy for the animators? “It’s surely a blessing to have such expressive voices onboard. They made the job easier for us, as there is so much life in their performances,” he says.

Pratt was a part of The Lego Movie, and Holland recently lent his voice for Spies in Disguise. But Tarun says the team didn’t take any references from their previous work. “We had to start everything afresh for Onward. Both the animation team and the lead actors had to unlearn and relearn a lot to adapt to the world of this film.” The base story of Onward is heavily inspired by the death of director Dan Scanlon’s father, when he and his brother were young. Tarun says that the director was very emotionally invested during the making of the film. “Since the story is so personal to him, he made sure that the entire team understood the emotions, and reflected the same on the film.”

The animator assures that the transition between the fun scenes and the emotional bits in the film will be seamless, and the audience would hardly realise the changeover. “Scanlon had complete control over the mood of the film. Whenever he felt the film was drifting away from the path it was supposed to travel, he sat with us, and made sure that the right emotion was delivered in the exact proportion. I am confident that the audience watching the film would go through the entire gamut of emotions without even realising it.”
Creating a fantasy world, where magical creatures like elves, cyclops, and gremlins live together, in a suburban setting, is no easy task. But Tarun shares that the requirements from him were very clear, and he faced no difficulties in designing the animated realm.

“The direction and the writing team had a clear vision for every single character in the film. All, we had to do was follow their instructions and add a bit of our creativity to it,” he says.Though Tarun has earlier been a part of award-winning films like Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse, he feels Onward is his most personal work yet. “The film has a lot of heart in it. I can’t think of any other animated film with such strong emotions. We have made the film with so much love and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we did,” he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pixar Onward Hollywood Tarun Lak Chris Pratt Tom Holland
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp