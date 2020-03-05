Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin join forces for first-ever North American tour

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced that they are teaming up for their first-ever arena tour of North America.

The two of Latin music's biggest names will kick off their tour with a gig in Phoenix on September 5 and will afterwards hit venues all over North America through the end of October, reported Variety.

Thanks to all the media for joining us on the announcement of our US Tour #EnriqueRickyTour. We can’t wait to start!! @enriqueiglesias @SebastianYatra

Remember Fan PreSale starts March 11th - 10am pic.twitter.com/hqhQLvcGSy — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) March 5, 2020

Produced by Live Nation, the tour has lined up performances at Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami and more before wrapping it on October 30 in Atlanta.

Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra will join Iglesias and Martin as the tour's special guest and solo opening act.

Martin, best known for hit tracks such as "Livin' la Vida Loca", "Cup of Life" and "María", is set to release his new album, "Movimiento," later this year.

Iglesias has given popular hits like "Bailamos", "Rhythm Divine" and "Escape".