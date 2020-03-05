John Wick director, Quiet Place producers team up for an action car movie

By Express News Service

The script for the car-centered action picture for Paramount will be written by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scribes Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum. John Wick director Chad Stahelski and producers of A Quiet Place Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are developing a car-centred action picture for Paramount, according to reports.

The script will come from Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum, who penned the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies that Form and Fuller produced with Michael Bay. It is expected Stahelski would direct if the untitled project comes into play.



Stahelski is known for co-creating the John Wick franchise with David Leitch and most recently directed John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Stahelski will produce via his 87eleven Entertainment banner, alongside Form and Fuller (Fully Formed Entertainment) and Applebaum (Midnight Banner).