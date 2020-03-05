Natacha Karam to act with Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan  

By Express News Service

Actor Natacha Karam, popularly known for 911: Lone Star, is set to act with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. Reports say the superhero-based adventure drama from MGM will be directed by Overlord director Julius Avery.

Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city’s villain and hero missing or worse, the film will chronicle the story of a boy who tries to find the hero.

Stallone, 73, will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harbouring a deep secret. Karam, 26, will play a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story’s antagonist, played by Game of Thrones actor Johan Asbake. It will also feature Javon Walton and Martin Starr.