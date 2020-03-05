'The Magicians' to come to an end with fifth season

By Express News Service

Created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara, the series stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, and Olivia Taylor, The Magicians, one of the trademark shows of the American pay television channel, is coming to a close with its fifth season. The final episodes of the show will be released on April 1.

The fantasy show is based on the novel of the same name, written by Lev Grossman. The show has been grappling with the declining number of viewers, which has become typical of all the TV shows.



The fourth season of the show ended with an unexpected twist, which killed the lead character. The move was received with both positive and negative feedback from the audience and the critics.