WATCH | Katy Perry shows off baby bump in 'Never worn white' music video

Katy Perry, 35, confirmed her pregnancy during an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, saying it was "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

Katy Perry in 'Never worn white'

Katy Perry in 'Never worn white'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, she revealed in the music video for her new song "Never Worn White" Thursday.

The news comes close on the heels of the singer's photos on social media in which she was seen flaunting a baby bump on the set of her the video.

Perry, 35, confirmed her pregnancy during an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, saying it was "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

"I'm late. But you already knew that," the "Firework" singer said after promising she would go live after the video dropped.

Though she didn't reveal the gender of the baby, she said her due date is sometime this summer.

In a reference to her upcoming album, Perry said "There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

The singer said she and the "Lord of the Rings" alum are excited for their little one's arrival.

"We're excited and happy," she added.

Perry also tweeted, "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore Face with rolling eyes. or carry around a big purse lol."

She teased her new song on social media early Wednesday.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite," she wrote as she shared the teaser of the video.

Bloom, 43, was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share nine-year-old son, Flynn together, while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years.

The couple is planning a "small and intimate" wedding.

