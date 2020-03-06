Adam Shankman to direct Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney Plus

By Express News Service

Director Adam Shankman is directing Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy, for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. Based on a story by Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches—played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy—who are inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem.

Shankman is best known for films such as What Men Want (2019) and Hairspray (2007), reported Variety.

TV writer-producer Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame has written the screenplay for the film, produced by Lynn Harris.

On the announcement of the sequel last year, Midler, Parker and Najimy expressed their interest to star in Hocus Pocus 2.

The original film, directed by Kenny Ortega, was a moderate success upon its release, but it has attracted a cult following ever since it premiered on Disney Channel.