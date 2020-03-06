Scott Derrickson to direct thriller film 'Bermuda'

By Express News Service

Scott Derrickson is set to direct the upcoming thriller Bermuda for Skydance, which has been in development since 2013.

Derrickson, who recently exited from the sequel to 2016 Marvel film Doctor Strange will rewrite and direct the movie centred around the Bermuda Triangle.

Meanwhile, Skydance is looking to rope in Chris Evans for the lead role, say reports.

Evans retired the role of Captain America with Avengers: Endgame and featured in last year’s murder mystery hit Knives Out, which earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

Derrickson is popularly known for his films The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Sinister and Doctor Strange.