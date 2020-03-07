Home Entertainment English

Chernobyl creator to adapt video game 'The Last of Us' into series for HBO

Published: 07th March 2020 10:46 AM

Craig Mazin accepts the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie for 'Chernobyl' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Craig Mazin accepts the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie for 'Chernobyl' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The creator of Chernobyl Craig Mazin and the writer and creative director of the survival horror game The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann, will together adapt the Sony Playstation game into a series for HBO. 

The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

The Last of Us game, played from a third-person perspective, is set in a post-apocalyptic world and centres on the survival story and relationship between Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic.

Other than the events of the original game, the HBO series is also likely to have additional content based on The Last of Us Part II, which is set to release on May 29.

