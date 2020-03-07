Elisabeth Moss to make directorial debut in season four of 'The Handmaid’s Tale' 

By Express News Service

The lead actor of The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss, will make her directorial debut in the upcoming fourth season of the series. Moss, who stars as June in the series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, will direct the third episode of the fourth season.

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for Season 4 in 2019 and filming of the new season started on March 2. It is expected to wrap in August and release by the end of the year.

Moss appreciated the opportunity given to her by her partners Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield and the support given by her producers and Hulu/MGM. She said, “It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show for the past three years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show. I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective.”