'Justice League' was plagued by one problem after another, says Ben Affleck

Affleck, who portrayed Batman in the film, told GQ in a video that he had "better time" working on its predecessor "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice".

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck has reflected back on the failure of his big-budget film "Justice League", saying it was tough making the film as it was plagued by many problems.

Affleck, who portrayed Batman in the film, told GQ in a video that he had "better time" working on its predecessor "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016).

"I really had a better time on 'Batman vs Superman' which I really enjoyed doing. 'Justice League' was unfortunately touched by some personal tragedy -- a death in (director) Zack's (Synder) family. And like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes you seem to be having one problem after another," Affleck said.

Snyder, who was directing the film after helming DCEU's previous two entries -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman vs Superman", had to depart from the project following the demise of his daughter.

The studio had roped in "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon as Snyder's replacement and after that, the film underwent massive reshoots.

Upon its release, "Justice League" was panned by both the fans and the critics.

Affleck, who exited the franchise soon after, said he had his "fill" of the superhero genre.

"I had my fill of that. They said, 'Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?' And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it's their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on," the actor said.

