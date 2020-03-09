Home Entertainment English

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after engagement

Amanda Bynes announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Now, Michael has revealed that their romance is over

Published: 09th March 2020 07:40 PM

Former child star Amanda Bynes

Former child star Amanda Bynes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Former child star Amanda Bynes has ended her relationship with Paul Michael, who she met at rehab late last year.

The 33-year-old actress announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Now, Michael has revealed that their romance is over, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He confirmed the split to In Touch, saying: "We did... I love her though, she's my best friend."

Bynes is allegedly not coping well with the sudden break up.

"Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all," said a source to Us Weekly.

The insider also told the gossip site that Bynes' rigid conservatorship had "driven the couple apart".

Michael realised the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Bynes must live at a sober living facility.

Rumours emerged that the couple had split this week after the star deleted every photograph of Michael, 28, off her Instagram page.

They were last pictured out together in Los Angeles on Thursday.

On February 14 she had posted a picture of a large diamond on her left hand and written: "Engaged to the love of my life."

The former Nickelodeon star started dating Michael after meeting at an AA meeting and got engaged after just three months of dating.

TAGS
Amanda Bynes Paul Michael
