Beijing International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

The organising committee of Beijing International Film Festival 2020 announced that the festival earlier set to take place between April 13 -19 will be postponed until further notice in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the event and we will announce the possible date of the festival as soon as possible,” the statement read. The decision to postpone the tenth anniversary of the Beijing International Film Festival this year doesn’t come as a surprise to many as the Chinese government has been taking drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus.Many events worldwide have been cancelled due to the virus outbreak; As the impact of coronavirus continues to raise concerns across the world, over 70,000 movie screens in China, as well as theatres in major markets.