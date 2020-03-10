Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck spotted getting cosy with Ana de Armas

After wrapping up filming of thriller 'Deep Water', Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen having dinner in her native place Cuba.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas (Photo | Ivan Chef Justo instagram)

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas sparked dating rumour after they were spotted getting mushy during their outing in Cuba.

The actors were spotted while out to eat and walking around Havana on Thursday. The two were photographed smiling and laughing on a walk around the Cuban capital. They also posed with fans, reports people.com.

In one group picture, Ana, 31, stands in front of Affleck, 47, as they smile while surrounded by fans. In another from a different outing, they are in a restaurant along with a cook.

The sightings come after the pair wrapped filming on "Deep Water", a sexual thriller from "Fatal Attraction" director Adrian Lyne.

According to a source, the pair left Havana on Saturday night and were seen making out in the airport before they boarded their private jet.

"They are definitely dating," added the source.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner. He has three children with Garner -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven.

