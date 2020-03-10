Coronavirus scare: Chris Hemsworth cancels trip to India

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who was scheduled to visit Mumbai on March 16 to promote his upcoming action film Extraction, has cancelled his trip due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, was directed by Sam Hargrav and also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.

The story centers a fearless, black market mercenary Tyler Rake (played by Hemsworth), who sets off on a risky mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

