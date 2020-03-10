Coronavirus scare: Extraction team cancels trip to India

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his team, who were scheduled to visit Mumbai on March 16 to promote the upcoming action film Extraction, have had to cancel their trip due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, is directed by Sam Hargrave and also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.

The story centers a fearless, black market mercenary Tyler Rake (played by Hemsworth), who sets off on a risky mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

