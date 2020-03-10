Home Entertainment English

Kaley Cuoco to move in with husband Karl Cook next month

Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco revealed last year that she and her husband Karl were not living under the same roof.

Published: 10th March 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco with her husband Karl Cook

Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco with her husband Karl Cook (Photo | Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kaley Cuoco is excited to move in with husband Karl Cook next month, and said that they are "going steady".

The actress has been living in New York filming her upcoming HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant". Now, in an interview to Access Hollywood, the actress said that she and Cook are moving into their first home together in April, reports people.com.

"We are built, we are so excited," said Cuoco, 34.

"We haven't spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said 'Why don't you stay at the house?' but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house. We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together," she added.

The "Big Bang Theory" star revealed last year that she and her husband, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook, were not living under the same roof.

"Everyone was like so crazed that we didn't live together, they couldn't believe (it). I was like 'Why do you care'. Didn't understand it," Cuoco recalled.

During an appearance on "The View", Cuoco explained that she and Cook were living apart "because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living".

"We just haven't been under the same roof. But by the way, it's been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don't know why people have such an issue," she said.

Cuoco and Cook exchanged vows on June 30, 2018, after dating since March 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaley Cuoco Karl Cook
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp