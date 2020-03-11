Home Entertainment English

'Bad guy' singer Billie Eilish strips down in Miami concert to protest against body shaming

The 18-year-old pop star made the powerful statement about clothing and self-empowerment in a video interlude during the kick-off concert in Miami, according to a media report.

Published: 11th March 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Grammy award-winning Billie Eilish hit back at body shamers by stripping down during the first concert of her "Where Do We Go" world tour in Miami.

According to TMZ, the 18-year-old pop star made the powerful statement about clothing and self-empowerment in a video interlude during the kick-off concert in Miami, reports nydailynews.com.

In between songs, the "Bad guy" singer, who has previously admitted that she wears baggy clothes to keep attention away from her figure, played a quick video showing herself in a form-fitting black tank top, which she then removes standing in just a bra.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish breaks down at 2020 BRIT Awards

"You have opinions, about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she says in a voiceover.

She continued: "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always. The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more. If I wear less."

WATCH: Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song 'No time to die'

The singer concluded by asking: "Who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

Eilish previously attributed her unique style to wanting to avoid judgement based on her physique, and told Elle last year that she didn't approve of slut-shaming "all these girls for not dressing like Billie Eilish".

She also said that upon turning 18, she wanted the ability to, if the mood struck, "look desirable" and "be a woman ... show my body".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Billie Eilish Bad Guy song Billie Eilish concerts Miami
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp