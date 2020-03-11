Home Entertainment English

Disney casts Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson as Peter and Wendy for live-action 'Peter Pan' film

Based on JM Barrie's book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn't age and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland.

Peter Pan and Wendy in 1953 animated classic

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Studios has found its Peter Pan and Wendy in newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson for its live-action movie titled "Peter Pan & Wendy".

Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, will play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic, sources told Variety.

There were rumours that "Peter Pan & Wendy" will be released on the studio's streaming service Disney Plus, but as per the insiders the release is expected to be theatrical.

Peter Pan is the latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated film, following this month's remake of "Mulan".

A sequel to 2019's "Aladdin" is also in the works.

