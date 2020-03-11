'Step Up' actress Jenna Dewan welcomes baby boy with Steve Kazee, see picture!

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Dewan, best known for dance film "Step Up" and superhero TV series "Supergirl", gave birth to their son on March 6.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, have named their newborn, Callum.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! "Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," Dewan, 39, captioned a black-and-white picture of herself holding the child, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kazee, a Tony winner, shared a picture of himself holding their son's hand on social media.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20," he captioned the photo.

Dewan and Kazee, 44, pair announced their pregnancy last September.

While this is Kazee's first child, Dewan already shares six-year-old daughter, Everly, with former husband, actor Channing Tatum.