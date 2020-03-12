Disney+ India is now live on Hotstar

By Express News Service

Disney+ is now live on Hotstar in India, eighteen days ahead of its initially announced launch date. The OTT service was earlier scheduled to be launched in the country on March 29.

The streaming platform has updated its app with a new logo and colour theme. Disney+ is now available for Android and iOS users in India with the Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar features titles such as Diary of a Future President, Disney Family Sundays, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Encore, High School Musical, The Mandalorian, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, among others.

The app’s description reads, “For our India users we’re bringing the world’s best stories from the best storytellers at Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. 200+ movies, 100+ shows, and 30+ originals!”