STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Will only cancel Cannes if coronavirus outbreak worsens: Festival president Pierre Lescure

Festival president Pierre Lescure said he is "reasonably optimistic" about going ahead with the movie gala at present, according to The Guardian, which quoted French publication Le Figaro.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure

Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Asserting that the team of Cannes Film Festival was "not oblivious" to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the film festival said the 2020 edition will be cancelled if the outbreak worsens.

The 73rd annual festival is scheduled to take place from May 12-23.

Festival president Pierre Lescure said he is "reasonably optimistic" about going ahead with the movie gala at present, according to The Guardian, which quoted French publication Le Figaro.

"We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April," Lescure said.

"But we are not oblivious. If not, we will cancel," he added.

On Sunday, the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The festival is expected to attract about 40,000 attendees, including delegates to the film market that operates alongside the screening schedule.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the prestigious film festival said the edition would go ahead as planned.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is set as the jury head of the festival, becoming the first African-American to lead the distinguished panel at the annual film extravaganza.

If the festival is cancelled, it will be for the third time that it is called off.

The movie gala did not take place in 1948 and 1950 due to budgetary constraints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pierre Lescur Cannes Film Festiva coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp