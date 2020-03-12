Woody Harrelson replaces Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

By Express News Service

Woody Harrelson has signed a deal with Sony to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto.

Reports say, though Statham and Kevin Hart were initially set to star in the Columbia Pictures project directed by Patrick Hughes, Statham unexpectedly exited a week ago. Statham wanted the film to be R-rated while Sony executives insisted on making a four-quadrant movie and this led to the disagreement.

The world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb in this action-comedy and drama ensues due to a case of mistaken identity.

Harrelson is famous for his work in films such as Zombieland and its sequel Double Tap, and the World War II movie Midway. He is also working on Sony’s Venom sequel and Triangle of Sadness. The Man From Toronto is slotted for release on November 20.