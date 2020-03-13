STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Wonder Woman 1984' all set to release on June 5, 2020

The trailer of 2017's 'Wonder Woman,' sequel sees the return of the Gadot as Diana Prince during the mid-1980s.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Clearing the air around their much-awaited superhero flick 'Wonder Woman 1984', DC Comics on Friday announced that the film will release on June 5, 2020.

The film is the second installment of the 2017 DC movie 'Wonder Woman.'

READ| 'I wanted to play Wonder Woman, but waited too long' says Jennifer Aniston

DC Comics made an official announcement in the regard by tweeting a motion poster of the film which featured the leading lady Gal Gadot donning the fierce Amazon warrior Diana Prince, decked up in golden body armour.

The trailer of the film was earlier released in December.

The trailer of 2017's 'Wonder Woman,' sequel sees the return of the Gadot as Diana Prince during the mid-1980s, decades after her heroics in the first film, which was set during World War First.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wonder Woman
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp