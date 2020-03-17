STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Wilson were in Australia where the Academy Award-winning actor was filming an untitled Baz Luhrmann film.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Oscar awardee Tom Hanks. (File | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson has been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now self-quarantined back at home in Australia, reported Deadline.

The duo was being treated at a Queensland hospital and was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

VIEW GALLERY | From Tom Hanks to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, here are the big names infected with the coronavirus

Over the weekend, the 63-year-old actor was active on social media updating on their care and ongoing recovery.

Meanwhile, Wilson made a playlist for others self-isolating or in quarantine.

Hanks and wife Wilson were in Australia where the Academy Award-winning actor was filming an untitled Baz Luhrmann film.

Hanks was filming for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp