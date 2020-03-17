Avatar  sequels’ shooting postponed due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

Avatar sequels are the latest projects to join the list of films and shows that have been halted due to the pandemic that has brought the whole world to a halt. The shooting of Avatar sequels was set to happen in New York and the executive team of the project was supposed to fly from the US to the island nation.

However, the makers of the film have sent a notice to all crew members calling off the filmming immediately, according to reports. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar sequels have been in production for years.

So far, four sequels have been announced, which will be directed by Cameron. The film will be the continuation of 2009 blockbuster hit Avatar, a sci-fi film about an imaginary planet called Pandora and its inhabitants Na’vi. Across the world, coronavirus has brought many businesses and industries to a halt. Many film celebrities have also been affected by the virus including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.