STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Can’t touch this: Here is your COVID-19 playlist!

That at least is the reasoning of Rita Wilson, actress and wife of the world’s favourite man, Tom Hanks. 
And she’s not alone.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

music, mic

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Of Course, Britney Spears’ Toxic is on the list. It’s on everyone’s list. As the world settles down for a period of social distancing and perhaps the largest work-from-home undertaking ever attempted, how about some tunes to blow away those Covid-19 blues?

That at least is the reasoning of Rita Wilson, actress and wife of the world’s favourite man, Tom Hanks. 
And she’s not alone. Last week, even as Wilson mused on social media about the songs she would add to a Coronavirus patient’s playlist, given that both she and her husband have been diagnosed with the disease and so been quarantined in Australia (where they happened to be visiting, not everyone will be forced to go to Australia, relax), others chimed in, literally, with their preferred soundtracks. Spears’ Toxic went viral all over again, while rock and metal lovers stuck to Down with the Sickness by Disturbed. 

These two were obviously the most common songs in people’s playlists on Spotify and other music sharing platforms. But there are plenty of others in the mix, with plenty of people using the terrible events unfolding around the world with bad jokes and puns with Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode and Mask Off by Future as well as REM’s It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) featuring on Spotify’s official Coronavirus playlist.

Wilson’s own playlist features 32 songs with a run-time of little over two hours, with old classics like Eric Carmen’s All By Myself and The Beatles’ I’m So Tired, as well as both retro and modern ditties like Miley Cyrus’ The Climb, Destiny Child’s Survivor and MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This. Given that the playlist has more than 5,000 followers on Spotify, more than any other playlist by Wilson, one could say it struck a chord with the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp