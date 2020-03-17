Coronavirus: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 1 Million to hunger relief organisations

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has donated USD 1 million to food banks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actors made a donation to two hunger relief organisations -- Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating USD 1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection," Reynolds wrote in the announcement posted on Instagram.

Lively added, "Remember the love that can travel through all this.Communities are stepping up -- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home." Feeding America operates a network of food banks across the US while Food Banks Canada runs in Reynolds' native Canada.

Other Hollywood celebrities who have urged people to donate to Feeding America include Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cumming, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Josh Gad and Nick Lachey.

Last week, celebrated fashion designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck, had donated 200,000 euros to a hospital in Milan, Italy, to help battle the coronavirus.

Fashion industry giant Giorgio Armani has also donated USD 1.9 million to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome.

The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 7000 lives and infected more than 175,530 people in 145 countries.